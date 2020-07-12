× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY -- Edgar Zelle is observing his 95th birthday with a card shower.

Edgar was born July 9, 1925, near Waverly.

He married Verona on June 5, 1953.

Edgar served as pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Waterloo for 30 years before retiring.

Their family includes Jennifer Wipperman, Nathan (Mae Jean) Zelle, Kenton (Cynthia) Zelle, Nadine Zelle (Jon Schmidt), nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to 1904 Knight Ave., Waverly, 50677.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0