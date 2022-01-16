Ed Cahill
WATERLOO — Ed Cahill will be celebrating his 90th birthday.
He was born to John and Ella Cahill on Jan. 22, 1932, in Rockwell. Ed married Patricia Scholl on June 4, 1960, and together they have four children: Craig (Tami) Cahill, Colleen (Tim) Tierney, Gary (Sheri) Cahill and Jeff Cahill. There are nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Cahill retired from Northwestern Bell Telephone.
A family dinner and card shower are planned to celebrate Ed turning 90. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 1230 Deloris Drive, Waterloo, IA, 50701