 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ed Cahill

  • 0
011622-cel-bday-cahill.jpg

Ed Cahill 

Ed Cahill

WATERLOO — Ed Cahill will be celebrating his 90th birthday.

He was born to John and Ella Cahill on Jan. 22, 1932, in Rockwell. Ed married Patricia Scholl on June 4, 1960, and together they have four children: Craig (Tami) Cahill, Colleen (Tim) Tierney, Gary (Sheri) Cahill and Jeff Cahill. There are nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Cahill retired from Northwestern Bell Telephone.

A family dinner and card shower are planned to celebrate Ed turning 90. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 1230 Deloris Drive, Waterloo, IA, 50701

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News