Ed Cahill

He was born to John and Ella Cahill on Jan. 22, 1932, in Rockwell. Ed married Patricia Scholl on June 4, 1960, and together they have four children: Craig (Tami) Cahill, Colleen (Tim) Tierney, Gary (Sheri) Cahill and Jeff Cahill. There are nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.