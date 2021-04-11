 Skip to main content
DENVER-Dr. Robert E. and Catherine A. (Adam) Ebert are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.  They were married March 27th, 1971, at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Bob has been a chiropractor for 47 years and is now with the Schofield Chiropractic Group.  Cathy retired 2 years ago as a substance abuse counselor/social worker at Pathways in Waterloo.  They have six children: Donovan of Fort Worth Texas, Amy of Glendale California, Angela of Denver Iowa, Davon of Janesville Iowa, Dustin of Glendale  California, and David (wife, Lisa) of Waterloo Iowa.  They have three grandsons, Adrian, Elliott and Ezra.  

The family invites friends and relatives to celebrate the Golden Anniversary with a card shower.  Cards of congratulations and best wishes can be sent to:  1888 250th Street, Denver, 50622.

