Eastman/70

WATERLOO — Forest and Wanda Lightner Eastman will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Landmark Commons dining room, 1400 Maxhelen Blvd., Waterloo. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Eastman Quartet from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
They were married Sept. 4, 1949, in West Liberty.
Forest retired as an Iowa district court judge, and Wanda has been a homemaker.
Hosting the event will be their sons and spouses, Dave and Sue Eastman of Clear Lake, Kirk and Sue Eastman of Cedar Falls and Mike and Diane Eastman of Shellsburg. They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 1400 Maxhelen Blvd. No. 2118, Waterloo 50701. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
