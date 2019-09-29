Back: Mike Roby, Brian Payne, Larry Thies, Sean Hewitt, Jamell Wroe, Steve Elfritz
Row 5: Lance Dunn, Scott Wroe, Steve Dullard, Charlie Aldrich, Dennis Hankner, Mike Watkins, Neal Moses, Cole Southworth, Mike Allen, Marv Dewaard, Dave Neuendorf
Row 4: John Dunn, Craig Carper, Tom Thorson, Rod Payne, Orrington Gardner, Gary Blonigan, Sammie Menton, Duane Ohrt, Billy Ray Jones, Andrew Robinson, Ron Turner
Row 3: Al Lampman, Roger Kittleson, Lowell Grunwald, Mike Sheeley, Larry Van Oort, Bill Tate
Row 2: Derrius Loveless, Jeff Smith, Jeremy Jones, Mark Loftus, Dave Magnuson, Randy Lee, Mike Woodley, Tony Stevens, Tarik Stevens, Norm Montgomery, Andre Galloway, Tim Moses
Front row inductees: Ken Rosenkrans, Clint Rodgers (Joe's son), Gary Stephens (Eugene's son), Willie Austin, Dennis Anderson, Brenton Shavers, Sean McGrane
