URBANA — East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Co-op has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 10 graduating seniors.
- Brandon Becker, Starmont High School; parents Janet and Matt Becker of Dundee, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- Sarah Collison, East Buchanan High School; parents Ron and Pam Collison of Rowley, Iowa State University
- Emmet Cummings, Center Point-Urbana High School; parent Halane Cummings of Center Point, University of Northern Iowa
- Hannah Gates, Union High School; parent Jennifer Gates of La Porte City, Iowa State University
- Allyson Hearn, Independence High School; parent Melissa Hearn of Independence, University of Northern Iowa
- Lydia Martins, Wapsie Valley High School; parent Janice Martins of Fairbank, Iowa State University
- Brock Ortner, Vinton-Shellsburg High School; parents Michael and Laurie Ortner of Shellsburg, University of Iowa
- Benjamin Reams, Dunkerton High School; parent Sara Reams of Dunkerton, Hawkeye Community College
- Madelyn Schadle, Benton Community High School; parents Scott and Amy Schadle of Watkins, Iowa State University
- Logan Williams, North Linn High School; parent Daryl Williams of Walker, University of Iowa
ECI serves Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, Iowa, Linn and Tama counties.
Congratulations to these deserving students!
