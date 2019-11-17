{{featured_button_text}}
East and West at All-State

WATERLOO — Congratulations to the following East High School and West High School students who made All-State in band, choir and orchestra!

West High School

Choir

Emmy Hewitt (senior) — soprano

Band

Andrew Congdon (sophomore) — horn

Kamiah Evans (junior) — clarinet

Noah Johnson (senior) — bass trombone

Orchestra

Nicholas Anderson (senior) — percussion

Emma Riordan (sophomore) — clarinet

Maya Winkel (senior) — cello alternate

Isaac Yoder (senior) — violin

Oliver Yoder (senior) — viola

Phoebe Yoder (freshman) — violin alternate

East High School

Band

Hunter Sinclair (junior) — trombone

Trevor Averhoff (senior) — trumpet

Orchestra

Olivia Sinclair (freshman) — cello

