Dunleavy/70

WAVERLY-Mr. and Mrs. Dunleavy are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Robert Dunleavy married Marian Dunlap on August 26, 1951, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Denver.

The couple are retired dairy farm owners and operators.

Their family includes three children: Mary (Paul) Bolte of Sumner, Lois (Mark) Finanger of Decorah, John (Sarah) Dunleavy of Denver; ten grandchildren: Lars, Hans, and Andrew Finanger, Benjamin, Nathan, and Laurie (Thoman) Bolte, Daniel, Amy, Joanna, and Ian Dunleavy; along with eight great-grandchildren: Kaia, Elin, Libby, and Ruben Finanger, Chloe Bolte, Mackenzie Dallanbach, Brooklyn and Jocelyn Thoman.

Cards can be sent to: Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly, 50677.

