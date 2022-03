Emily Kim Dunlay and Joshua James Lamar exchanged wedding vows March 18 at Snowden House in Waterloo, with the Rev. Julie Canfield officiating.

Parents of the couple are Mary Kane-Dunlay of Waterloo, and Kevin and Dawn Lamar of Cedar Rapids.

A reception at SingleSpeed Brewery followed the wedding ceremony.

