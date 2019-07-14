Dunkerton Ambulance Service gets new ambulance
DUNKERTON — The Dunkerton Ambulance Service was in need of an updated ambulance in 2017, but due to the lack of funding it was not possible.
In the spring of 2018, the service began applying for grants and fundraising within the community. Last fall, the service was chosen for a $90,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association to be used in the purchase of a new ambulance.
It was ordered in December, delivered May 31 and put into service on June 3.
The Dunkerton Ambulance Service is very grateful for all of the community support for this project. We definitely could not have purchased a new ambulance without the support and grant moneys from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.
