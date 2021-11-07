Duke Dierks and Joe Kleitsch

Congratulations, Duke and Joe!

Duke Dierks of Cedar Falls and Joe Kleitsch of Fairbank qualified for Ozark National Life Insurance Company’s President’s Cabinet convention held in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Qualification for the honor places them in the category of Ozark National Life Insurance Co.’s top agents.

Duke Dierks has been an agent since September of 1983, and this is the 36th year he has earned the award. He was recognized for making the Pinnacle Club and was the #1 highest individual producer in 2020. He was named agent of the year. He is Ozark’s number two all time producer.

Joe Kleitsch has been with Ozark since March 1991, and this is the 26th year he has earned the award. He was the 6th highest individual producer in 2020. He also was nominated for agent of the year.

Both Dierks and Kleitsch were part of the NE IA district that finished #1 in production in the nation for Ozark.

