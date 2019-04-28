{{featured_button_text}}
WOO_042615-cel-mem-DuaneRippel_cropped.jpg

Duane B. Rippel Aug. 28, 1935 — April 29, 2009

Time cannot heal a broken heart,

I know that is much too true.

Even though it’s been 10 years,

I still find myself missing you.

I think of all the yesterdays,

The good ones more than the bad.

I think of all the love we shared,

and all the fun we had.

Each day holds memories

Like waves upon a shore,

Always reminding me

How it was before.

There’s a place in my heart

that no one else can fill.

I love you so,

and I always will.

Love,

Sondra

