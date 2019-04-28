Duane B. Rippel Aug. 28, 1935 — April 29, 2009
Time cannot heal a broken heart,
I know that is much too true.
Even though it’s been 10 years,
I still find myself missing you.
I think of all the yesterdays,
The good ones more than the bad.
I think of all the love we shared,
and all the fun we had.
Each day holds memories
Like waves upon a shore,
Always reminding me
How it was before.
There’s a place in my heart
that no one else can fill.
I love you so,
and I always will.
Love,
Sondra
