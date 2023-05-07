Duane B. Rippel August 28, 1935 - April 29, 2009

Sometimes when I first awake

I think that you’re still here,

And for a fleeting moment

The clouds all disappear.

For you brought endless sunshine

Until you went away

And now I miss you desperately

Each minute of the day.

You wouldn’t like to see me sad

So what I try to do

Is live a bright and happy life

In memory of you.

For though I’ll always miss you

And it’s dreadful being apart

I haven’t really lost you

You’re still here in my heart.

Love, Sondra