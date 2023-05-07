Duane B. Rippel August 28, 1935 - April 29, 2009
Sometimes when I first awake
I think that you’re still here,
And for a fleeting moment
The clouds all disappear.
For you brought endless sunshine
Until you went away
And now I miss you desperately
Each minute of the day.
You wouldn’t like to see me sad
So what I try to do
Is live a bright and happy life
In memory of you.
For though I’ll always miss you
And it’s dreadful being apart
I haven’t really lost you
You’re still here in my heart.
Love, Sondra