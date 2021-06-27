Dr. Ryan Kavalier
DYSART-Congratulations Dr. Ryan Kavalier!
Dr. Ryan Kavalier, a Dysart native has accepted a psychiatry role with University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Mo. While at MU, Dr. Kavalier completed a general psychiatry residency, a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship and he also served as Chief Fellow of child and adolescent psychiatry.
Dr. Kavalier attended Union Community High School, Iowa State University & A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He is the son of Rodney and Mary Jo Kavalier & the grandson of Robert and JoAnn Higgins of Traer.