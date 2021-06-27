 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Ryan Kavalier
0 comments

Dr. Ryan Kavalier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Ryan Kavalier

Dr. Ryan Kavalier

Dr. Ryan Kavalier

DYSART-Congratulations Dr. Ryan Kavalier!

Dr. Ryan Kavalier, a Dysart native has accepted a psychiatry role with University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Mo. While at MU, Dr. Kavalier completed a general psychiatry residency, a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship and he also served as Chief Fellow of child and adolescent psychiatry.

Dr. Kavalier attended Union Community High School, Iowa State University & A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He is the son of Rodney and Mary Jo Kavalier & the grandson of Robert and JoAnn Higgins of Traer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News