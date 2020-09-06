Dr. Charles Roudebush
CEDAR FALLS - Dr. Charles Roudebush is celebrating his 90th birthday with a social distanced gathering.
Charles was born September 10, 1930, to Warren and Eleanor Roudebush.
His family includes, Leigh (Greg) Nordmeyer, Tracy Michelsen, Eric (Barb) Roudebush, Steven Roudebush (deceased), stepchildren Denise Jensen, and Clayton (Barb) Oleson, two grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren.
Charles was a dentist with his dental office in Waterloo for 40 years (1958-1998).
Please stop by to greet, sign the guest registry, and receive a treat to take home. 1-3 p.m., September 13, 718 Clay St., Cedar Falls at the First United Methodist Church. Please use the West entrance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!