Douglas Sturch Dec 25, 2022 19 min ago 0 Douglas Sturch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas Sturch is turning 60 on January 9, 2023!Please help us celebrate his very special milestone with a Card Shower.Birthday wishes can be sent to: 1121 Bobbi Lane, Waterloo, IA 50701 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story