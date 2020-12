Dorothy Strempke Bolton

July 11, 1936—November 30, 2002

Vernon (Beanie) BoltonMarch 11, 1933-April 27, 2014

We still miss you both

As the days and years pass

We still miss you both

As the pain of grief softens

We still miss you both

As new memories are made

We still miss you both

Kelly and Kevin Bolton

Kurt Bolton

Martin and Darlene Kunz

Stanley Bolton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0