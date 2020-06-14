Dorothy Murphy
WATERLOO - Dorothy Murphy will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family gathering at a later date.
On June 12, 1930, in Eagle Center, she was born to Joe and Lucile Schmitz.
She was married to Ray Murphy before his death in 2003. She retired from GMAC Mortgage Co.
Her family includes: Dan (Sandee) Murphy of Waterloo, Becky (John) Timmerman, Kelly Murphy, Sheila (Chris) Strand all of Des Moines, Brenda Paulson of Magnolia, Texas, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to: 718 Burbank Ave., Waterloo, 50702.
