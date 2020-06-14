Dorothy Murphy
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Dorothy Murphy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Murphy

Dorothy Murphy

Dorothy Murphy

WATERLOO - Dorothy Murphy will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family gathering at a later date.

On June 12, 1930, in Eagle Center, she was born to Joe and Lucile Schmitz. 

She was married to Ray Murphy before his death in 2003. She retired from GMAC Mortgage Co.

Her family includes: Dan (Sandee) Murphy of Waterloo, Becky (John) Timmerman, Kelly Murphy, Sheila (Chris) Strand all of Des Moines, Brenda Paulson of Magnolia, Texas, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. 

Cards may be sent to: 718 Burbank Ave., Waterloo, 50702.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News