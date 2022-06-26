WATERLOO -- Dorothy Eggena will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 30.

The daughter of John and Eleanora (Tiedt) Schneider, Dorothy was born June 30, 1932. Dorothy married Alvin Eggena on April 25, 1957, and the couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 25, 2022.

The couple's children are Karen (Bob) Renz of Waterloo; Donna (Steve) Shriver of Kensington, Maryland; Darlene (Michael) Diffee of Falls Church Va.; and the late Kenneth (Joan) Eggena of rural Cedar Falls.

Dorothy and Alvin have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a buffet lunch at Pizza Ranch in Waverly on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 12:00 noon. No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

Dorothy will appreciate a card shower, mailed to 7934 Burton Ave., Waterloo, IA 50703.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0