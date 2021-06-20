Dorothy (Dolly) Lind

CEDAR FALLS-Dorothy (Dolly) Lind is celebrating her 90th birthday with a family dinner and a card shower.

The youngest of 10 children, Dolly was born June 18, 1931, in Waterloo, to Otto and Elsbeth Ziemer.

She married Eugene Lind on January 2, 1953.

Her family includes: Jan Nelson, Kevin (Katie) Lind of McGregor, Tom (Laura) Lind of Maple Grove, Minn., and David (Tammy) Lind of Dunkerton. There are five grandchildren: Joshua, Clayton, Caleb, Bria (Jeff), and Annika. Along with one great-grandchild, Phoebe

Cards can be sent to: 7703 University Ave. #107, Cedar Falls, 50613.

