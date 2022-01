Dorothy Condon

WATERLOO-Dorothy Condon will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1932.

Dorothy married Jerry Condon on Sept. 29, 1956, and worked as a registered nurse.

Her family includes six children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 214 Washington St., Apt. 1005 Waterloo, IA, 50701,

