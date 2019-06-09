{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Boldt

LA PORTE CITY — Dorothy Boldt will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner and a card shower.

She was born June 9, 1929.

Cards may be sent to her at 800 Lincoln Drive, La Porte City 50651.

