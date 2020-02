Donna Pohl

CEDAR FALLS -- Donna Ruth Pohl will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.

She was born Feb. 14, 1940, in Waverly to George and Ethel Freida Pohl.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Now retired, Donna stays active participating in various clubs and activities, as well as spending time with family.

Please help us celebrate Donna by showering her with birthday wishes! Cards may be sent to her at 4915 Sage Road, Cedar Falls 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0