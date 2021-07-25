Donna CarrWATERLOO-Donna Carr is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.

Donna was born on August 3, 1931 in Lime Springs.

She later married John Carr on November 13, 1954, in Lamont. He passed away in 1975.

Donna is retired. She was a teacher, childcare provider, and a homemaker.

Her family includes five daughters: Mary Rajasekhar, Annie McQuitty, Nancy Carr, Jane Murphy, and Linda Greenwood; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 600 Park Lane, #321, Waterloo, 50702.

