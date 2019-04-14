Donavon/50
CLARKSVILLE — Stephen “Hugh” and Nancy Barnett Donavon are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married April 18, 1969, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene.
Hugh retired from Moor Man Feed and G.T.T. Corp., and Nancy retired from Clarksville Community School.
Their family includes children Rod and Wendy Donavon of Ames and Brad Donavon of Plainfield, along with three grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 693, Clarksville 50619.
