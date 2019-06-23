{{featured_button_text}}
DIKE — Donald Pruisner will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born June 26, 1929, to Henry and Grace Pruisner. He married Leona Aswegan on May 10, 1950.

Donald is a retired farmer.

His children include Randy and Lori, Kendall and Peggy, Kevin and Pat, Darwin and Collen and Robin and Mark. He also has 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 5018 S. Main St., Apt. 19, Cedar Falls 50613.

