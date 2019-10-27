{{featured_button_text}}
Donald K. Reams and Rose A. Reams Together again

Dad—July 7, 1915 to June 8, 1998

Mom—April 30, 1924 to Oct. 27, 2018

Mom, I can’t believe it’s been one year already since the angels came and took you to your Heavenly home.

Sadly missed by us all.

Bill, Debbie, Linda, Freda, Brenda (Deceased)

