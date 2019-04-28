{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY — Donald Heyer celebrated his 90th birthday on April 17 with family. A card shower is also planned.

He was born April 17, 1929. He and his wife, Linda, were married for 54 years on April 24.

His family includes children Lisa, Donnet and Nancy, along with seven grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 607 10th Ave. NW, Waverly 50677.

