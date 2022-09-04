 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald and Arlene Lienhard

  • 0
don and arlene lienhard .jpg

Don and Arlene Lienhard 

WATERLOO -- Donald Lienhard will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner. The family also will be celebrating Don and Arlene's anniversary.

Lienhard was born Sept. 7, 1932, in Cresco, the son of Walter and Ida Lienhard.

He married Arlene Timmerman on Sept. 13, 1958, in Cresco. He worked at Rath Packing Co. until it closed.

Their children are Carla (Bill) Pint of Waterloo, Marisa (Joe) Selesky of Waterloo, Linda (Scott Oelmann) of Waterloo, and Donita (Kelvin) Schmitz of Jesup. There are eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Cards may be sent to 1434 W. 11th St., Waterloo IA 50702

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News