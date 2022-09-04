Donald and Arlene Lienhard

WATERLOO -- Donald Lienhard will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner. The family also will be celebrating Don and Arlene's anniversary.

Lienhard was born Sept. 7, 1932, in Cresco, the son of Walter and Ida Lienhard.

He married Arlene Timmerman on Sept. 13, 1958, in Cresco. He worked at Rath Packing Co. until it closed.

Their children are Carla (Bill) Pint of Waterloo, Marisa (Joe) Selesky of Waterloo, Linda (Scott Oelmann) of Waterloo, and Donita (Kelvin) Schmitz of Jesup. There are eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Cards may be sent to 1434 W. 11th St., Waterloo IA 50702