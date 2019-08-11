{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Don Price, formerly of Waterloo, observed his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Don was born in Indiana, moved to Waterloo as a youth and graduated from West High School.

He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Don worked at Borden’s Ice Cream for 34 years and at Alstadt and Langlas Bakery for 14 years, retiring as a branch manager.

Three years ago he moved to 1105 NW Waterfront Drive, Ankeny 50023, with his wife, Betty. His family also includes two sons, Dr. Brad (Judy) and Tom.

He is an avid Chicago White Sox and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

