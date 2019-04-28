{{featured_button_text}}
Don Pearce

CEDAR FALLS — Don Pearce will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, May 5, at the Cedar Falls Community/Senior Center, 528 Main St., Cedar Falls, hosted by his children.

He was born March 9, 1929, in Eldora.

His family includes six children, Linda and Gordy Ceaglsky, Dan and Peg Pearce, Sharon and Wayne Vickery, Connie and Pete Kemp, Diana and Jim Myers and Duane and Tamara Pearce. He also has many wonderful grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

