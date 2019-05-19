{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Don Gunderson will celebrate his 85th birthday with a card shower and a family luncheon.

He was born May 22, 1934, to Julia and Cyril Gunderson in Jackson, Minn.

Don retired as school superintendent of the Dike-New Hartford School District after 21 years.

His children are Camie Gunderson, Jenny and Bob Kopriva and Denise and Leon Aalderks. He also has five grandchildren.

No gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to 914 Bluegrass Circle, No. 208, Cedar Falls 50613.

