Mr. and Mrs. DeJoode

CEDAR FALLS — Arnie and Pat Guinn DeJoode are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Disney World.

They were married Aug. 24, 1969, in Swea City.

Arnie retired as an engineer at John Deere PEC, and Pat retired from the Cedar Falls Schools.

Their family includes two children, Troy DeJoode of Ankeny and Adam and Liz DeJoode of Cedar Falls, as well as five grandchildren.

