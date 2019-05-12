At its recent meeting, the Iota chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma awarded two $500 grants-in-aid to women education majors at the University of Northern Iowa.
This year’s recipients are Louren Kilburg and Samantha Hyde. Both young women have exhibited outstanding potential as future leaders in education.
Kilburg is a junior majoring in elementary and middle level education with a minor in literacy education. Among her many activities and accomplishments, Louren is a student admissions ambassador, a member of the Elementary Education Senate, secretary of the Student Literacy Association and a founding member of Supplies on Hand Creative Recycling.
Hyde is finishing her junior year majoring in elementary education and minoring in literacy. She also has a coaching endorsement. She is active in the UNI Dance Marathon and related fundraising events, plus the Art for El Salvador project. She, too, is accomplished in many areas and in many activities.
Iota member Erin Yates was awarded a $250 scholarship which she will use to pursue her master’s degree. Yates is currently a Title 1 teacher at Lowell Elementary in the Waterloo Community School District.
Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes personal and professional growth of female educators and excellence in education.
