Dillavou/40

Mr. and Mrs. Dillavou

CEDAR FALLS -- Marv and Jeneane Vich Quigley Dillavou will be honored on their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. next Sunday, June 23, at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.

They were married June 22, 1979, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Jeanene retired as a counselor at Exceptional Persons in Waterloo, and Marv, also retired, was a project manager at John Deere.

Hosting the event will be their family, Shelly Cornwell of Waterloo, Rick Quigley of Nevada, Dave Dillavou of Illinois, Tom Dillavou of Texas and Anne Dillavou of Wisconsin. They have 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

