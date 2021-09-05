Dietz/50

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Dietz are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner, card shower, and a cruise next spring.

Charlie Dietz married Twila Deike on September 5, 1971 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Western Douglas.

Charlie is retired from John Deere after 44 years in various positions, and as a gauge inspector for many years prior to retirement in 2009. He was also a farmer.

Twila is a retired librarian from Nashua-Plainfield Elementary School. She also farmed with Charlie.

They have two children: Darin (Jeanne) Dietz of Nashua, and Dana (Phil) Fuhr of Illinois City, Ill.; along with eight grandchildren: Kylie, Isabella, Grace, Aiden, Grace, Caelen, Kinley, and Sophia.

Cards may be sent to: P.O. Box 262, Nashua, 50658.

