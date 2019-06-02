Dietrick/50

NEW HARTFORD — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Dietrick will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. today, June 2, at the New Hartford Community Building. NO GIFTS REQUESTED!!
Jerry and Darlys (Cornelius) Dietrick were united in marriage on June 7, 1969, in rural Cedar Falls.
They have four children, Jeff (Destiny) of Cedar Falls, Cindy (Harley) Brewer, Dan (Crystal) and Ron (Sarah), all of Cedar Falls. They also have 10 grandchildren.
