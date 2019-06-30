Diehl/50
WATERLOO — Roger and Alice Perrenoud Diehl celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family.
They were married June 21, 1969, in Fairfield.
Both Roger and Alice retired from the Waterloo Schools.
Their family includes daughter Michelle (Ben) Bessman of Iowa City and son Mark (Jenn) Diehl, along with five grandchildren, Grant Bessman, Kenneth Noble, Hayden Bessman, Alea Diehl and McKenzie Diehl.
