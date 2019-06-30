Diane Jo Mangrich
Aug. 18, 1950 to June 30, 2016
Where you used to be, there is a hole in the world, which I find myself constantly walking around in the daytime, and falling in at night.
I miss you like no one knows.
Your love,
Randy
