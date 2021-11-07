Diane Derifield

WATERLOO-Diane Derifield will be retiring from First Community Trust.

She was previously the Executive Director of Cedar Valley’s Promise, employed at US Bank in the Trust Department for 15 years, and was active in the Exchange Club.

There will be a SURPRISE retirement party for her from 5-8 p.m., Nov. 13, at the Red Carpet Golf Course (Porky’s) 1409 Newell St.

No invitations will be sent. Please RSVP to: ksteimel2@gmail.com.

Cards can be sent to: 2557 Kate St., Waterloo, 50701, in C/O Kelly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0