DeVries/70

ACKLEY—Paul and Dorothy (Finger) DeVries will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and card shower today.

Paul DeVries and Dorothy Finger were married Aug. 25, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Along with celebrating 70 years of marriage, the family will also celebrate Paul’s 90th birthday. The couple was raised in the Ackley/Austinville area. Children were raised in Hampton. They lived the last 33 years in Ackley, currently moving to Grundy Center.

They are the parents of four children: Rod and (Barb) of Nora Springs, Darla and (Gary) Steding of Steamboat Rock, Rick and (Julie) of North Liberty and Duane of Dumont. There are five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 2494 Hardin Road, Ackley IA 50601.