Devin Boos (2/21/75-8/12/90)

WATERLOO—It’s 30 years since you’ve been gone,

How in the world has it been so long.

Our baby, then our little man,

All part of God’s eternal plan.

We miss you every single day,

Memories remain.

So we all say;

We know your waiting up in Heaven,

We’ll see you soon,

Our precious DEVIN.

Love, “The MOM” and all your Family

