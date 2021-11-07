Denver Savings Bank Donates to the Denver Schools

DENVER — Supporting the Denver Schools and the Denver community has never been easier! With a simple swipe of the Cyclone Rewards debit card, Denver Savings Bank donates 5 cents to the Denver Schools. Since 2017, DSB has donated over $16,000 to the school system with 2021 being our biggest donation yet—over $6,000!

President and CEO, Ryan Sheridan, stated, “We have always been community driven. We created this account as a way to support the Denver Community Schools with a simple swipe of your debit card. Not only does it reward the schools, it rewards the customer by getting 10 cents deposited back into their bank account per swipe on qualifying transactions. It is a great way to show our Cyclone pride.”

Dan Cooper, Instrument Music Teacher at Denver Schools says, “One of the best things about DSB is the way they give back. The Cyclone Rewards account has made some huge donations to Denver Schools and we were able to buy a new instrument for the band with the donation. We have replaced an instrument that the school had been using since 1970! Now thanks to the donation from the Cyclone Rewards, kids for the next 50 years will have a nice instrument to play!”

Denver Savings Bank has a lofty goal of donating $10,000 or more to the Denver Schools in 2022.

