Demuth/50

Mr. and Mrs. Demuth

DUNKERTON — Joe and Janice Demuth will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. next Sunday, March 31, at Jesup Country Club, hosted by their children.

They were married Feb. 8, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

Joe retired from John Deere, and Janice retired as a school secretary and has been a homemaker.

Their family includes four children, Karen and Casey Tauber, Theresa and Dan Leisen, Mary Jo and Eric Stromberg and Scott and Libby Demuth, along with eight grandchildren.

No gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to 10515 Barclay Road, Dunkerton 50626.

