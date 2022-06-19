 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delma Schares

  • 0
delmar schares.jpg

Delmar Schares 

CEDAR FALLS — Delma Schares will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.

She was born June 22, 1927.

Cards may be sent to her at 5301 Caraway Lane Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News