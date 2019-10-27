Delbert Oltrogge
READLYN — Delbert Oltrogge will celebrate his 80th birthday on Nov. 3 with a card shower. A family dinner will be held at a later date.
He was born in rural Readlyn to Edward and Helen (Wehling) Oltrogge on Nov. 3, 1939. He married Lavonne Kueker on June 30, 1963. He is actively engaged in farming and the owner/operator of Oltrogge Trucking.
His family includes his wife, and their children Lori (Nick) Wiley of Denver, Janette (Derek) Young of Wallingford and Brian (Erin) Oltrogge of Readlyn. There are six grandchildren, Kayla Wiley, Jennifer Wiley, Dylan Young, Dalton Young, Donovan Young and Brenden Oltrogge.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 164, Readlyn 50668.
