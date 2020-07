× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delaine ‘Sue’ Griffith

Feb. 21, 1951-June 16, 2020

Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair.

Perhaps you sent a funeral spray, if so, we saw it there.

Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, as any friend could say.

Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day.

Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much whatever the part.

The Family of Delaine “Sue” Griffith

