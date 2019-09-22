Delagardelle/40

{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Delagardelle

HAWKEYE — Jerry and Kayse (Yungtum) Delagardelle are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

They were married Sept. 14, 1979, in Lovelock, Nev.

Their family includes four children, Jerilyn Murray of Waterloo, Joe and Stephanie Delagardelle of Randalia, Audrey and Chris Mohlis and Ed and Brianna Delagardelle, all of Sumner, along with seven grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to 18004 V Ave., Hawkeye 52147.

