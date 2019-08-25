{{featured_button_text}}
DeGabriele wins City of Literature contest

CEDAR FALLS — Natalie DeGabriele, a student at Cedar Falls High School, wrote the winning piece in the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature organization’s Paul Engle Day: Glory of the Senses Essay Contest.

In recognition of her essay, DeGabriele will receive a year of free tuition to the University of Iowa, offered in partnership with the UI.

In her essay, “The Wonders of the Willow,” she wrote about a day canoeing on a lake, finding beauty in the toil as the challenge of keeping up with more experienced paddlers gives way to an acceptance of her limitations.

The essays were judged by a team from ACT in Iowa City.

The contest and an accompanying weeklong curriculum distributed to all high schools in Iowa are based on the writings of Paul Engle, the longtime director of the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop and co-founder of the UI’s International Writing Program.

Among runners-up who will receive $500 cash scholarships from the City of Literature are Kaia Neal of Decorah High School and Clare Williams of Cedar Falls High School.

UNESCO designated Iowa City as the third City of Literature in the world in 2008.

