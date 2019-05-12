{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Valley Gymnastics

Maddy Solomon, Taylor Hogan and Hope Moore

 

Cedar Valley Gymnastics Academy would like to congratulate Maddy Solomon and Taylor Hogan for being level 10 National qualifiers, and Hope Moore for for being a level 9 Westerns qualifier.

